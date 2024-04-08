Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,772,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,886,820. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average is $403.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

