Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $246.88. 836,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

