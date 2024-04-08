White Wing Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 271,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.9% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.95. 14,016,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457,270. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

