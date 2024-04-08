RFG Advisory LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.00. 4,484,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

