RFG Advisory LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.00. 4,484,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

