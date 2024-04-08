Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.81. 143,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,551. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

