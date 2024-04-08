RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,351 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. 3,165,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

