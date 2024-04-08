RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.10. 2,430,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.12 and its 200-day moving average is $366.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

