RFG Advisory LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. 10,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

