RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.88. 4,453,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,294. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

