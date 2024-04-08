RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,683 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 130,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,299. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

