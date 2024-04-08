Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $145,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. 13,873,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

