Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 706.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,336.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,289.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,088.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $619.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

