RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 139,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 842,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,143. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.