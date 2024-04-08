Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $13,565.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £135.65 ($171.69) and last traded at £134.50 ($170.23), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £134.50 ($170.23).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,326.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,346.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 0.29.
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
