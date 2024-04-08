Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Financial Comparison

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hippo and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 28.96%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

This table compares Hippo and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $209.70 million 2.83 -$273.10 million ($11.62) -2.10 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -130.19% -61.14% -16.91% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hippo beats Deep Yellow on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

