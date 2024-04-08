Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.0% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NVO traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.