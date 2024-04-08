Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.45

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.45 and last traded at C$25.33, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.30.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

