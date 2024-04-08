VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,936 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

