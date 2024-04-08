Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $180.66 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ark has a total market cap of $180.66 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001854 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,040,320 coins and its circulating supply is 180,041,094 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

