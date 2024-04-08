Arweave (AR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.32 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $35.18 or 0.00049114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $51.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,634.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.63 or 0.00950148 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00139911 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000406 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.