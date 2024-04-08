Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. 909,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,247. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.