MA Private Wealth Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $257.48. 3,027,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

