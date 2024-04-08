SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,443,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514,211. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

