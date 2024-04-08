Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

