Node AI Price Hits $2.36 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Node AI has a market cap of $209.73 million and $3.78 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00003288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,809,763 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 2.23936438 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,259,574.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

