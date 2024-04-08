RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.90. 885,687 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.