RFG Advisory LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,936 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,609. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

