RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS EFG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,302 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

