RFG Advisory LLC Sells 11,041 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 1,148,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.