Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 809,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,873. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

