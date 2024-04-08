Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 49,138 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 257.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,417. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.