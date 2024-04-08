Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $939,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $389.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,792. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average is $366.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

