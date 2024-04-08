RFG Advisory LLC Sells 258,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPTL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 4,748,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

