Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $48,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.31. 1,171,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,107. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

