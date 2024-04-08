Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,381. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

