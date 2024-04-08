iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.20. 8,077,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.