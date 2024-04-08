Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 10,038 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.58% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,314,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 175,940 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.97. 714,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

