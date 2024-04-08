SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.98. 1,190,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

