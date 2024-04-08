Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $117,145.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.38 or 0.05155959 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00024834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00016230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

