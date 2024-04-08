CashBackPro (CBP) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.87 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $11.81 or 0.00016458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,733.46 or 0.99977637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,224 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 12.72669913 USD and is down -13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,951,611.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

