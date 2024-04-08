iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $106.59. 1,830,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,913. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

