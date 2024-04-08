Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 491 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

