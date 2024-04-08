Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 14,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $217.03. 2,478,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Read Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.