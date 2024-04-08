Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $17.26. 27,365,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,481,059. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

