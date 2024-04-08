Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.19 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MTU traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 101.50 ($1.28). 385,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £169.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arthur Copple purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($62,017.47). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

