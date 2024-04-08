Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 104,175,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,215,500. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.