ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.60

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1122659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 688,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProFrac by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 343,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth $4,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

