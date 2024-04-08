SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. 28,115,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,400,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

