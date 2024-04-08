Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $965.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Articles

