APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

APG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,536. APi Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

